So Then, Is the Withdrawal (Coitus Interruptus) Method of Family Planning a Sin?

A rant by Rev Walter Mwambazi



So, one year and one day ago, Dr Mujajati posted this statement (of which a picture is shared)





“Withdrawal method has a high failure rate because in that moment most guys forget. If your pull out game is weak don’t do it.”





To which I commented…



“Confession! It has been our preferred method of birth control for the last 12 years without any incident or accident!”



That raised a small storm on his page with over 1,000+ reactions and 200+ comments. Most were of varied incredulity and some touched on the story of Onan in the Bible and his “sin” that led to his death.





In case you are not familiar with the story, you can find the full account in Genesis 38:6-10 in which Onan is killed for withdrawing and “emitting on the ground”.



So, many teachers use this passage as a justification why this method of birth control should not be used. They claim this can bring a “curse” on a man and lead to his death!





A little bit of common sense renders this whole “doctrine” hopelessly ridiculous once you ask yourself a simple question. How many couples have been using this since time immemorial and haven’t come under any kind of curse? Further, how many people have been “emitting on the ground” to date? Any curses or death on these?





What many fail to do is take the full story into context. So for the sake of those who just listen to teachers without the Berean spirit of studying the scriptures, let’s reproduce the part in full below 👇🏾





========



Then Judah took a wife for Er his firstborn, and her name was Tamar. But Er, Judah’s firstborn, was wicked in the sight of the Lord, and the Lord killed him.





And Judah said to Onan,



“Go in to your brother’s wife and marry her, and raise up an heir to your brother.”





But Onan knew that the heir would not be his; and it came to pass, when he went in to his brother’s wife, that he emitted on the ground, lest he should give an heir to his brother. And the thing which he did displeased the Lord; therefore He killed him also.

Genesis 38:6‭-‬10 NKJV





========



So as can be seen, Onan did not want his sister in law to have a child, which would mean they are heirs of a double portion being the first born brother Er’s son.





In short, Onan was being selfish and greedy. He wanted the double portion inheritance reserved for the first born son.



This is what displeased the Lord.





So there you have it! If in the words of Dr Mujajati “your pull out game” is strong, by all means, go ahead and withdraw. You’ll be saving the Mrs all those years of being pumped up with hormone inhibitors and all manner of birth control pills and insertions!





You’ve heard! 👂



PS: Still on the ridiculous “doctrine of Onan”. Did you realize that those who use condoms are also “emitting on the ground” right? Only difference is that its a plastic sack not so? So they are technically committing the “sin of Onan!”





In short, the whole logic behind it just falls apart with some simple scrutiny.