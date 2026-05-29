Isaac Mwanza petitions the High Court to disqualify over 100 independent candidates



GOVERNANCE Activist, Isaac Mwanza has petitioned the Lusaka High Court seeking the disqualification of more than 100 parliamentary candidates who successfully filed their nominations as Independent candidates in the August 13 general election.





According to court documents, the petitioner and a consortium of civil society organizations for good governance and constitutionalism, argues that the affected candidates filed nominations as independents while allegedly remaining members of political parties.





He argued that Article 51(a) of the Constitution, requires an Independent candidate not to belong to any political party.



The applicants allege that some candidates continued publicly associating with their respective parties even after filing in their nomination papers with the ECZ.





They also alleged that others allegedly failed to provide proof that they had formally resigned from their parties before nominations.



Among the candidates named in the petition are immediate past Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo, Lima Constituency candidate Miles Sampa, and immediate Mansa Central candidate Chitalu Chilufya and former Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri.





The petitioners argue that allowing individuals who are still affiliated with political parties to contest as independent candidates will undermine constitutional provisions and compromise the integrity of the electoral process.





Among the reliefs being sought, the petitioners want the court to declare the nominations unconstitutional, rule that party members cannot contest as independent candidates, cancel the nominations of the listed candidates and direct the ECZ to remove the affected candidates from the ballot paper.





The petitioners have also filed a petition the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that Socialist Party presidential candidate Dr. Fred M’membe’s Running Mate, Dolika Banda does not have a Gade 12 Certificate or its equivalent as required under Articles 100(1)(e), 110(2), and 266 of the Constitution.





They argued that her foreign qualifications (equivalent) have not been verified by the Zambia Qualifications Authority.





In their petition they are seeking a disqualification for Dr. M’membe and Dolika as a joint ticket and inseparable under Article 110 of the Constitution.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba May 29, 2026