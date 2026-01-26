Breaking News:



IShowSpeed Faces Editing Challenges After Massive Crowds in Liberia



Popular streamer IShowSpeed is struggling to edit his Liberia videos due to overwhelming crowd disruptions during filming. The large and loud crowds caused constant interruptions and shaky footage, making the editing process slow and difficult.





Now posting about Ivory Coast 🇨🇮, IShowSpeed praised Liberia as the best country on his African tour, with more fans showing up there than anywhere else.





His PR team confirms the Liberia video will be released soon, before he arrives in Ghana. However, they are still sorting through a huge amount of footage because the crowd was so massive, capturing all key moments remains a challenge.





Congratulations to Liberia 🇱🇷 we set records!!!