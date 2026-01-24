ISHOWSPEED HOLDS SACRED PYTHONS AT ANCIENT BENIN TEMPLE



The internet superstar just did what most people would never dare and Africa is going WILD!





IShowSpeed is not playing around with his Africa tour! After his explosive visit to Nigeria, Speed has landed in Benin Republic and went straight to one of West Africa’s most mystical locations the legendary Temple of Pythons in Ouidah.





WHAT JUST HAPPENED:



The sacred temple, home to royal pythons considered holy by the Vodun religion, allowed Speed to interact with these revered serpents.





These aren’t just any snakes they’re considered sacred guardians, symbols of ancient African spirituality and power.





WHY THIS MATTERS:



For centuries, these pythons have been protected and worshipped. The temple is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a pilgrimage destination. Speed being welcomed to handle them shows the deep respect and cultural exchange happening on this tour.





THE CULTURE IS ALIVE:



This is what happens when you show up to Africa with genuine curiosity and respect.



Speed isn’t just visiting he’s experiencing, learning, and sharing our rich heritage with the world. From Nigeria’s energy to Benin’s ancient traditions, he’s showing millions of fans that Africa is NOT what Western media portrays.





AFRICA IS NOT A MONOLITH IT’S MAGIC.



This is our history. Our spirituality. Our heritage. And the world is finally paying attention.



Welcome to the real Africa, Speed!