ISHOWSPEED IN NIGERIA: “THEY’RE BEGGING ME FOR MONEY — THIS NEVER HAPPENED IN OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES”





The world’s biggest streamer IShowSpeed just landed in Nigeria, and within MINUTES, people are swarming him… not for photos, not for love, but to BEG for money.





Speed himself said: “I don’t understand what they’re saying.”



Here’s the painful part: He’s been touring Africa for a MONTH—Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda—and this NEVER happened. Not once. Only in Nigeria.





NIGERIA, WE NEED TO TALK.



We are the GIANT of Africa. We have the talent, the hustle, the intelligence, the oil, the creativity. Afrobeats is conquering the world because of US. Nollywood is global because of US. Nigerian excellence is EVERYWHERE.





So why are we the ones begging in the streets?



This isn’t about POVERTY it’s about DIGNITY. It’s about how we present ourselves to the world. Other African countries are poor too, but they don’t mob tourists begging for handouts.





WE ARE BETTER THAN THIS.



We are not beggars. We are BUILDERS. We are CREATORS. We are KINGS and QUEENS. But the world will never see that if all they see is us chasing foreigners for money.





Nigeria, let’s protect our image. Let’s protect our pride. Let’s show the world the REAL us—the hardworking, innovative, unstoppable Nigeria.



Make we calm down, abeg.





