Islamabad Locks Down High-Stakes U.S.–Iran Talks Set Despite Rising Tensions



Security has been tightened across Islamabad as Pakistan prepares to host what is being described as a historic round of talks between the United States and Iran, aimed at easing a conflict that has heavily impacted the Middle East.





Despite a fragile ceasefire and ongoing tensions linked to continued strikes in Lebanon, Pakistani officials insist the negotiations will proceed as planned over the weekend





The outcome could prove pivotal, as both sides face mounting pressure to prevent further escalation and stabilize the region.