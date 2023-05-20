Israel Adesanya seemingly takes swipe at ex-girlfriend after reports of her suing him for half of his wealth

After reports circulated about Israel Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend planning to sue him for half his wealth, the UFC middleweight Champion recently took to social media to seemingly put his former flame on blast, Premium Times reported.

The 33-year-old kickboxer and his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell, were said to be romantically involved for a long period before they broke up. Though they do not share any children and never married, there have been reports that Powdrell intends to sue the Nigerian-born New Zealander for half of his wealth.

It appears Adesanya is having none of that as he took to his Instagram Stories to seemingly take a swipe at Powdrell. In the post that was seen by mmanews.com, Adesanya, popularly known as “The Last Stylebender,” appeared to describe his ex-girlfriend in all manner of words.

“I wish I let you drift away into a miserable existence because misery loves company and you love being a victim. Any whe, sign the tenancy agreement ASAP. Also, I really hope you lawyer up and come for my assets like you said. I hope you try to affect my businesses such as Puma with your weak b*h threats,” the 33-year-old fighter wrote.

“Please please do so, let’s pay for it all, you have a sugar daddy now who will pay for everything. For someone who moves in silence, he sure does talk a lot about you guy’s plans lol,” he continued before adding: “Mentally drain me… hahaha!! You are pathetic, even worse than when you said ‘well you’re gonna have to break up with me then.’ So you can be a victim just the way you like it.”

Adesanya also claimed the person he was addressing never helped him make money as that individual “only ever cost me money.” “Now you think you deserve half my s*t? What an entitled pompous BRT you are. I spit on you. I dare you to start your stupid campaign. Your threats don’t work here anymore, they’re fired!

“You are responsible for your emotions. You don’t care about my life cuz you’ve sold info about me, so I don’t care about yours. I don’t even hate you, I just don’t care about you. I’ve not been in love with you for a while.

“In summary, I am glad all this happened. I wouldn’t change a f**king thing. I’m glad I finally have someone who can stand next to me and not feel like my shine takes away from theirs, confident in her own light.”

“This will be the last time you are hearing from me. My lawyers will be in touch. Bye Stylebender’s ex,” he concluded.

Adesanya’s current “situation” comes after he received a huge payday following his knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim his UFC middleweight championship belt. For that win, he reportedly took in a $2 million paycheck.

According to Billionaires Africa, the earnings include a guaranteed payout of $1 million. Other additional earnings include sponsorships, pay-per-view earnings, and a win bonus worth almost $100,000. Additionally, his $2 million payout puts his estimated total earnings at $4.1 million. Which makes him the highest-paid athlete on the UFC’s roster.