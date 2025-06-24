Israel agrees ceasefire after ‘eliminating Iran’s nuclear and missile threat’

The Israeli government says it agreed to the ceasefire proposal after “achieving the objectives” of its attacks on Iran.





According to the statement, Israel has removed Iran’s “dual immediate existential threat” from nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.





It also says Israel has “inflicted severe damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets”.





The statement goes on to say that Israeli forces, in the last day, have “severely struck government targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminating hundreds of Basij operatives” – a militia the Iranian government often uses to suppress protests – and “eliminating another senior nuclear scientist”.





“Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defence and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat,” the statement adds.