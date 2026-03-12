Israel and the U.S. estimate the Iran war will last another 5 weeks.

That timeline assumes the conflict stays contained, which it’s showing little sign of doing.

Russia is actively sharing intel with Iran including locations of U.S. troops, ships, aircraft, and satellite imagery, the first clear sign of Moscow’s indirect involvement.

China hasn’t entered kinetically, yet. Beijing is weighing financial aid, spare parts, and missile components for Iran, while quietly prioritizing its own energy supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

2 nuclear powers are circling this war. One sharing intelligence. One preparing logistics

If Iran pulls them in deeper, the 5-week estimate becomes irrelevant, and this becomes a conflict no one wants.

Source: N12