Israel bans Chinese made Vehicles for army officers

The Israel  army has has said they have begun withdrawing Chinese  -made vehicles from officers, citing espionage concerns, according to Israel Hayom.

The decision was initiated by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir following warnings from Israeli security agencies about potential data leaks from Chinese car systems.





Officials said the process will be completed in two stages, first targeting officers working in sensitive locations, then expanding to all. The move affects roughly 700 vehicles, mainly CHERY models, some of which are reportedly equipped with cameras and communication technologies that could transmit data externally.





Security experts noted that Israel’s action mirrors similar bans in the United States and Britain, where Chinese vehicles have been barred from military or high-security areas due to fears of digital espionage.