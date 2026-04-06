Israel claims responsibility for killing IRGC intelligence chief

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim responsibility for the killing of Majid Khademi.

The IDF has written on Telegram that his killing is “another severe blow” to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

When it comes to Iran acknowledging the deaths of its senior commanders in the recent war, most examples involve Iran confirming their deaths only after Israel or the US has claimed responsibility. However, this time Iran announced it earlier.

Khademi was appointed as the commander of the IRGC intelligence organisation four days after his predecessor, Mohammad Kazemi, was killed in an Israeli attack on 15 June 2025.

Back in August last year, Khademi urged parliament to prioritise the completion of a domestic intranet, saying it was needed to “safeguard the sovereignty” of Iran’s cyberspace.

Iran is currently still under an internet blackout since the war began on 28 February, although some domestic websites and apps remain accessible within the country.