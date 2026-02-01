ISRAEL  DECLARES SOUTH AFRICA’S TOP DIPLOMAT UNWELCOME — TEL AVIV ORDERS IMMEDIATE EXPULSION AFTER WHAT IT CALLS HOSTILE AND FALSE ATTACKS BY PRETORIA ON THE GLOBAL STAGE





The Israeli government has taken a dramatic diplomatic step against South Africa, accusing Pretoria of waging what it describes as false, hostile, and one-sided attacks against Israel in international forums.





According to Israel , Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar jointly decided that South Africa’s senior diplomatic representative in Israel, Minister Shaun Edward Byneveldt, is now persona non grata — a designation that effectively makes him unwelcome in the country.





Israel says this decision follows two major developments:



First, what it calls South Africa’s sustained campaign of accusations against Israel in international institutions, which Israeli officials argue are politically motivated, misleading, and aimed at isolating the Jewish state rather than encouraging dialogue or peace.





Second, Israel points to South Africa’s unilateral action against Israel’s Chargé d’Affaires in Pretoria, a move Tel Aviv describes as baseless, hostile, and damaging to diplomatic norms.





As a result, Israel has ordered that South Africa’s top envoy

leave Israel within 72 hours.





Israeli officials have also made it clear that this may not be the end of the matter. They warned that additional diplomatic, political, or bilateral measures could follow, depending on how South Africa proceeds in its stance toward Israel.





This latest move marks a serious escalation in already strained relations between the two countries and signals how deeply fractured diplomatic ties have become amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.





 Question for discussion:

Has South Africa’s confrontational approach toward Israel strengthened its moral standing globally — or is it now costing the country strategically, diplomatically