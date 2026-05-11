Israel defense firm says Iron Dome intercepted most Iran missiles

Iran fired about 1,500 ballistic missiles at Israel in two rounds of fighting since 2024, and only several dozen were not intercepted, the chairman of Iron Dome maker Rafael Advanced Defense Systems said on Monday.

Yuval Steinitz told a conference of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs that Israel had no shortage of missile interceptors.

Israel’s Iron Dome has also been nearly 99% effective against missiles from Hamas and Hezbollah since October 2023, Steinitz said.

Steinitz added that any US-Iran deal should include a uranium enrichment moratorium of at least 20 years.