Israel Deploys Iron Dome to UAE in Historic First Against Iranian Barrage





Israel moved decisively to counter Iran’s massive missile and drone assault by rushing an Iron Dome battery along with IDF troops to the United Arab Emirates early in the conflict. This is the first time the Jewish state’s premier air defense system has ever been deployed abroad.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the move following a direct call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed. The UAE absorbed the heaviest Iranian attack in the region, facing hundreds of missiles and over 2,000 drones. Israeli operators helped intercept dozens of incoming threats, turning the Abraham Accords into a genuine security partnership that delivers results.





While Iran’s terror regime sows chaos through proxies and direct aggression across the Middle East, Israel and its Gulf allies are forging a strong front based on shared interests and resolve.

This is pragmatic cooperation against radical Islamists in action. The UAE knows exactly who stood with them when it mattered most.



Sources:



– Axios report on the deployment

– @Osint613 X post detailing the scoop and context