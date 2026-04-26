Israel Deploys Iron Dome To UAE In Historic First — Secret Operation Revealed



Israel secretly deployed an Iron Dome air defense battery and Israeli Defense Forces troops to the United Arab Emirates during the ongoing war with Iran, marking the first time the system has ever been sent to another country. The deployment was not previously made public.





The operation was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a direct call with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, according to two Israeli officials and one U.S. official. The Iron Dome battery successfully intercepted dozens of Iranian missiles targeting the UAE during the conflict.





The move came in response to a massive Iranian assault on the UAE. According to the Emirati Ministry of Defense, Iran fired approximately 550 ballistic and cruise missiles and more than 2,200 drones at the country since the war began. Most were intercepted, though some struck military and civilian targets.





The UAE also received defense assistance from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Australia during the conflict. A senior Emirati official responded to the Israeli deployment by stating the UAE would “not forget” the assistance provided.

Israeli and Emirati officials confirmed that military, security, and intelligence coordination between the two countries has reached its closest point since the Abraham Accords were signed in 2020.





The Israeli Air Force also conducted strikes targeting short-range missiles in southern Iran before they could be launched toward the UAE and other Gulf states, officials said.



Source: Axios (April 26, 2026)



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