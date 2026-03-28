BREAKING: Israel Hits Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant for Third Time in 10 Days, Raising Escalation Risks





Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant has been struck for the third time within just 10 days, according to a statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing information provided by Iranian authorities.





The facility, located in southern Iran and known as the Middle East’s first civilian nuclear power plant, was reportedly targeted again by Israeli forces. Initial assessments indicate no radioactive leakage or direct damage to the reactor itself.





The repeated strikes come amid a broader Israeli campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear-related infrastructure. Earlier, Israel confirmed attacks on the Arak heavy water reactor identified as a potential plutonium source as well as a uranium processing facility in Yazd, both considered key elements in Iran’s nuclear program.





Iranian media had previously reported joint U.S.-Israeli operations against the Khondab site, associated with the Arak complex, while maintaining that no casualties or radiation incidents occurred.





The continued targeting of nuclear facilities including repeated strikes on Bushehr underscores a sharpening focus on high-value strategic assets, raising concerns over miscalculation and the potential for a wider and more dangerous phase of the conflict.