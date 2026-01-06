ISRAEL JUST VETOED TURKEY’S F-35 DREAMS AND THERE’S NOTHING TRUMP CAN DO ABOUT IT





Turkey wants back into the U.S.-led program, and Erdogan says it would strengthen NATO security and ties with Washington.





Trump wants to sell F-35 stealth fighters to Turkey, but Israel just said absolutely not, and they actually have the power to stop it.



Turns out the F-35 isn’t just an American plane.





It’s packed with Israeli technology, and Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister just made it crystal clear that tech isn’t going to Turkey “even if they do get those airplanes.”





This is what happens when you build a multinational fighter jet.



Everyone who contributed technology gets a say in who gets access to it. And Israel is using that veto stamp hard.





Turkey was originally part of the F-35 program until they bought Russian S-400 missile systems, which got them kicked out and sanctioned by the US.





Now Trump’s considering letting them back in, but Israel sees Turkey as their main rival in the Middle East.



Israel’s Deputy FM pointed out their defense cooperation with Greece “has never been closer” while Turkey relations are “at their lowest ever.”





The message is obvious: we trust Greece with our technology, not Turkey.



So Trump can consider the sale all he wants.





But unless Israel changes its mind about sharing its tech, Turkey’s F-35 dreams are staying grounded.



Source: Bloomberg, ClashReport, Kathimerini