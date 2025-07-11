 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu sends strong warning to U.S over ICC arrest warrant ahead of meeting with Trump in New York

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated on Fox News that he is not concerned about being arrested in New York City.

There have been threats of his arrest by Zohran Mamdani, a newly elected New York mayor who has expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and vowed to arrest Netanyahu if he visits the city, citing an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant.

During an interview, Netanyahu said , “I’m not concerned about being arrested in New York City by Zohran Mamdani. I’m going to come there with President Trump and we’ll see.”

This statement has sparked significant discussion on X, with posts reflecting varied sentiments.

The situation highlights ongoing debates about international law, political alliances, and local governance in New York.

The Israeli prime minister is all set to meet United States president, Donald Trump for some important talks.