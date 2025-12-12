Israel rejects Hamas’s ‘Weapons freeze’ offer

Israel has firmly stated that the Islamist militant group, Hamas “will be disarmed” as part of the US-sponsored peace initiative for Gaza, immediately rejecting a proposal from a top Hamas leader for a mere weapons “freeze.”

On Thursday, an Israeli official told AFP that the dismantling of Hamas’s military capability is non-negotiable within the framework of the peace proposal.

“There will be no future for Hamas under the 20-point plan. The terror group will be disarmed and Gaza will be demilitarised,” the official stated.

This Israeli stance comes after Khaled Meshaal, a prominent leader of Hamas, suggested the militant group was open to a weapons “freeze” during an interview with the Qatari news channel Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

However, he explicitly rejected the demand for complete disarmament outlined in US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza.

The focus on disarmament highlights the central conflict over security in the region, particularly as violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank continues to escalate.

Since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, following the Hamas attack on Israel, the West Bank has seen a sharp rise in deadly clashes.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 1,006 Palestinians, including militants, have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers, while official Israeli figures confirm 43 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks in the West Bank during the same period.

The Israeli government’s insistence on total demilitarization sets a high bar for any negotiated settlement, underscoring its commitment to eliminating the threat posed by Hamas’s military capabilities in Gaza.