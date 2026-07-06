Israel says future Iranian leaders threatening it will share Khamenei’s fate

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that any future Iranian leader who seeks to harm Israel would face the same fate as former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei “was assassinated by Israel because he set in motion and led the plan to destroy Israel,” Katz said as Khamenei’s funeral procession moved through Tehran.

“The assassin was assassinated,” he added. “Any Iranian leader who tries to push plans to destroy Israel again will also be thwarted.”

Katz said calls for revenge against US President Donald Trump “are a disgrace and indicate the true nature of the ayatollah regime.”

He said the US-Israel strikes on Iran had removed the immediate threat of Israel’s destruction and severely damaged Iran’s strategic capabilities, but that Israel remained on alert and was prepared to defend itself “at any time and against any threat.