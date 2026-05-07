Israel Strikes Beirut Suburbs — Senior Hezbollah Radwan Commander Reportedly Killed



A senior commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting southern districts of Beirut on Tuesday evening.





Sources close to Hezbollah identified the slain commander as Malek Ballout, who reportedly served as the operations chief of the Radwan unit — one of Hezbollah’s top combat formations.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed that Israeli forces had targeted “a commander of the Radwan Force” during the operation.





The strike marks another sharp escalation around Lebanon’s capital, as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue to intensify across multiple fronts.