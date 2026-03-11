Israel Strikes Key Iranian Bank in Tehran, Disrupting Regime Payroll





Overnight missile strike hits Bank Sepah’s digital security center in Tehran, Iran’s largest state-run bank and primary payer of salaries to military and IRGC forces.





The targeted facility on Haghani Street was destroyed while processing payments for regime troops, causing widespread disruption to online banking services at Sepah and Melli banks.





Bank Sepah, long sanctioned by the U.S. for funding Iran’s military and nuclear programs, is a critical financial lifeline for the regime’s security apparatus.





In response, Iran’s IRGC and Khatam al-Anbiya command vowed retaliation, threatening U.S. and Israeli-linked banks and economic targets across the region. Officials warned civilians to stay at least one kilometer from such sites, signaling potential escalation against Western financial interests.





The precision strike comes amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli operations that have degraded Iran’s missile and command infrastructure, hitting the regime where it hurts most: its ability to pay fighters.