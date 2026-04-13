Israel supports US naval blockade- Netanyahu

Israel supports US naval blockade, says Netanyahu



Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel supports the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

In a video address to his cabinet, the Israeli prime minister says: “President Trump decided to impose a naval blockade on them. We, of course, support this firm stance.”

He also says he spoke with US Vice-President JD Vance on Sunday, after talks with Iran. Vance told Netanyahu “the central issue is the removal of all enriched [nuclear] material and ensuring there is no more enrichment”, according to the video address.

Netanyahu says Vance called him from his plane back from Pakistan, and the vice-president gave a detailed update on the progress of the negotiations with Iran.

The Israeli prime minister adds that any suggestion of a disconnect between the US and Israel is “the complete opposite”.