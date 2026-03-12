Israeli Drones Strike Regime Checkpoints in Tehran, Killing Security Forces



On March 11, 2026, Israeli drones targeted IRGC and Basij checkpoints across Tehran, according to reports from Iranian state-affiliated media including Fars News and confirmed by witnesses.

At least 10 Basij personnel were killed in the strikes, with explosions heard in northern and southern districts of the capital.





The attacks mark a shift toward degrading the regime’s internal security apparatus, which has long suppressed domestic dissent. Footage circulating online shows drones striking security positions, prompting some Iranians to report watching from balconies and expressing support for the operations against regime enforcers.





Iranian officials described the incidents as terrorist acts, while opposition sources view them as opening space for potential unrest by weakening street-level repression forces. The strikes follow earlier U.S.-Israeli operations that have already damaged Iran’s missile infrastructure and air defenses.