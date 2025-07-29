 Israeli human rights groups accuse Israel of genocide in Gaza

Two of Israel’s most prominent human rights organizations have accused the Israeli government of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza—marking the first time Israeli groups have made such a claim.

In a detailed 79-page report released Monday, July 28, B’Tselem concluded that Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza constitutes genocide. The group cited Israel’s policies, the scale of destruction, and public statements from senior political and military figures as the basis for its conclusion.

“Nothing prepares you for the realization that you are part of a society committing genocide. This is a deeply painful moment,” said Yuli Novak, Executive Director of B’Tselem. “As Israelis and Palestinians who live here and witness the reality every day, we have a duty to speak the truth as clearly as possible: Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians. Our genocide has context.”

Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) joined B’Tselem in its accusation, publishing its own analysis documenting what it described as the “deliberate and systematic dismantling of the health system in Gaza and other essential services vital to civilian survival.”

PHRI argued the destruction goes beyond collateral damage: “This is not about unintended consequences of war, but a deliberate policy aimed at harming the Palestinian population as a group.”

The Israeli government swiftly rejected the accusations. “We have free speech in this country, but we strongly reject this claim,” said government spokesperson David Mencer, adding that Israel has facilitated aid deliveries into Gaza.

Israel maintains that its actions in Gaza, launched in response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks, are lawful acts of self-defense. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the abduction of 251 others to Gaza.

B’Tselem’s report accuses Israeli forces of mass killings, large-scale destruction of infrastructure, forced displacement, and efforts to dismantle Gaza’s social fabric. It also highlights what it describes as “genocidal intent” in statements made by Israeli officials since the war began.

The organization said its findings are based on data collected over 20 months, including thousands of incidents across Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Israel. The report includes information from both B’Tselem’s own fieldwork and other vetted sources.

B’Tselem also directed criticism at the international community, particularly the U.S. and European governments, for “enabling genocide” through continued political and military support.

“Many state leaders have not only refrained from effective action to stop the genocide but enabled it—through statements affirming Israel’s ‘right to self-defense’ or the continued shipment of weapons and ammunition,” the report said.

It noted that such support continued even after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found a “plausible risk” that Israel’s actions in Gaza could constitute genocidal acts.

The report comes amid growing international and domestic pressure on the Israeli government over conditions in Gaza. Images of malnourished children and warnings of famine have sparked global outrage. Governments including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany recently described the crisis as “man-made and avoidable.”

Domestically, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting protests calling for an end to the war and the release of hostages, while members of his far-right coalition threaten to collapse the government if military operations cease.

On Monday, the presidents of five leading Israeli universities published an open letter to Netanyahu expressing deep concern. “We observe with shock the harrowing scenes emerging daily from Gaza, where hunger and disease continue to claim the lives of the most vulnerable,” they wrote. The letter also condemned “appalling” statements by Israeli politicians advocating for the destruction of Gaza and forced displacement of its population.

While B’Tselem is the first Israeli group to accuse the government of genocide, similar allegations have previously been made by international organizations and governments.

Last year, the UN Special Committee reported that Israel’s conduct in Gaza was “consistent with the characteristics of genocide.” Human Rights Watch accused Israel of “acts of genocide” in December 2024, and Amnesty International stated that there was “sufficient evidence” to suggest genocide was occurring.

In December 2023, South Africa filed a case against Israel at the ICJ, alleging genocide. Ireland later joined the case. In response, the UN’s top court ordered Israel to take “all measures” to prevent genocide in Gaza while it continues to examine the full merits of the case—a process that could take years.

Prominent individuals, including genocide scholar Omer Bartov, have echoed these accusations. In an op-ed published in The New York Times, Bartov wrote that the “inescapable conclusion has become that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.”