Israeli Military dismisses three generals over October 7 Hamas attack

The Israeli military has announced the dismissal of three generals and disciplinary measures against several other senior officers due to their failure to prevent the October 2023 assault by Hamas, which stands as the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

This action follows a call two weeks prior by the Armed Forces Chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, for a “systemic investigation” into the failures that enabled the onslaught. This occurred despite the government’s perceived reluctance to establish a state commission of inquiry, even amid substantial public pressure.

The list of high-ranking officers fired includes three divisional commanders, one of whom was serving as the military intelligence chief at the time. A military statement released Sunday affirmed that all three bear personal responsibility for the armed forces’ inability to prevent the attack launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. It is noted that these generals had already resigned from their posts prior to the formal dismissal announcement.

Disciplinary actions were also levied against the head of the navy and air force, alongside measures against four other generals and several additional senior officers across the chain of command.

The firings and disciplinary actions stem from the findings of a report compiled by a committee of experts appointed by the military chief. This report marked the conclusion of the army’s internal investigations into the October 7th attacks.

The investigation concluded that a “long-standing systemic and organisational failure” existed within the military apparatus.

The report also highlighted a critical “intelligence failure”—specifically, the military’s “inability to raise the alarm” despite possessing “exceptional, high-quality information.” Furthermore, the inquiry deplored “deficient decision-making processes and force deployment during the night of October 7, 2023,” pointing to widespread failures throughout the military’s command structure.