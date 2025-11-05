Israeli Minister slams New York Mayor Elect as ‘Hamas Supporter’

Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, has lashed out at New York’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, labelling him a “Hamas supporter” and urging the city’s Jewish residents to move to Israel following his election victory.

“The city that once stood as a symbol of global freedom has handed over its keys to a Hamas supporter,” Chikli wrote on X. He further claimed that Mamdani’s views were “not far from those of the jihadist fanatics who, 25 years ago, murdered three thousand of its own people,” referring to the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.

Mamdani, 34, who is set to become New York’s first Muslim mayor when he takes office in January, has campaigned on making the city more affordable and inclusive. In recent months, he has spoken out against antisemitism and Islamophobia, both of which he has personally experienced.

A strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, Mamdani has previously described Israel as an “apartheid regime” and condemned the ongoing war in Gaza as “genocide,” remarks that have sparked controversy and anger among some in the Jewish community.

Chikli warned that “New York will never be the same again, especially not for its Jewish community,” claiming the city was “walking, eyes open, into the abyss into which London has already plunged.” He concluded his post by inviting “the Jews of New York to seriously consider making their new home in the Land of Israel.”

Mamdani’s landslide win came despite intense criticism from business elites, conservative media figures, and even former U.S. President Donald Trump, who made a last-minute intervention in the race on Tuesday, accusing the incoming mayor of being a “Jew hater.”