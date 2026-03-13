Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Sends Direct Message To Iranians As War Tensions Rise — Says Iran’s Leadership Is Hiding, Warns Revolutionary Guard Will Be Targeted, And Reveals President Donald Trump Told Him US–Israel Alliance Is Now “Stronger Than Ever”





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered a powerful and controversial message as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.





Speaking about the escalating confrontation with Iran, Netanyahu claimed that Israel has already eliminated key figures connected to the Iranian regime and warned that the country’s leadership is now under intense pressure.





According to Netanyahu, Iran’s leadership has been secretly expanding missile programs and attempting to strengthen its military capabilities underground. He said Israel acted to stop what he described as a dangerous plan that could have allowed Iran to develop nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles.





Netanyahu also sent a direct message to the people of Iran, saying the future of their country may ultimately be in their own hands.





He suggested that the current moment could open a path toward freedom for ordinary Iranians if they choose to challenge the leadership led by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.





During his remarks, Netanyahu also revealed that he had spoken with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. According to him, Trump told him that the relationship between the United States and Israel is now stronger than at any time between an American president and an Israeli prime minister.





Netanyahu also warned that Israel is prepared to target the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Basij militia if attacks against Israel continue.





At the same time, he issued a strong warning to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, saying the group would face a “very heavy price” if it continues its aggression against Israel.





Despite the strong statements, Netanyahu admitted that it is still uncertain whether Iran’s current government will fall, saying that the ultimate outcome will depend on the actions of the Iranian people themselves.





He concluded by declaring that the situation in the region has fundamentally changed.



“This is not the same Iran, this is not the same Middle East, and this is not the same Israel,” he said.