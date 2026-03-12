Israel’s Iron Beam laser system has entered combat for the first time, intercepting Hezbollah rockets from Lebanon in early March 2026.





Footage from northern Israel shows bright streaks and flashes consistent with high-energy laser engagements, where the system detects, tracks, and destroys short-range threats at the speed of light.





Israel’s Ministry of Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems delivered the first operational unit in late December 2025, integrating it into the multi-layered air defense network alongside Iron Dome. Reports from sources like Army Recognition, The Economic Times, and Israeli outlets confirm its use against Hezbollah projectiles, marking a milestone as the first high-power laser weapon employed in live operations.





The system targets rockets, mortars, and drones—threats Hezbollah relies on—with a reported cost of about $3.50 per shot (mainly electricity), compared to $50,000+ for an Iron Dome interceptor. This addresses the economic strain of sustained barrages, where cheap projectiles force expensive responses.





While revolutionary for short-range, low-cost threats in clear conditions, Iron Beam faces practical limits: it requires line-of-sight, performs best in good weather, and has dwell times that constrain it against very fast or saturated attacks. Longer-range ballistic missiles remain the domain of other layers like Arrow.





This development strengthens Israel’s defense against asymmetric rocket fire but does not eliminate all vulnerabilities in broader conflicts. The laser era in air defense has begun.