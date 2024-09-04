It appears UN has realised Zambia has,A LIAR FOR PRESIDENT…stop the arbitrary arrests on oppositionleaders, just deal with your fears – Kalaba

It appears UN has realised Zambia has,

A LIAR FOR PRESIDENT

…stop the arbitrary arrests on opposition

leaders, just deal with your fears – Kalaba





By Larry Moonze(The Mast)





CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba says it appears the UN has realised that Zambia has a liar for a president.



“Stop the arbitrary arrests on opposition leaders, just deal with your fears,” he urged.



Kalaba, in a statement, said while the nation needs healing “instead of providing that this President has fractured everything we have worked to hard to preserve”.



“The United Nations Special Human Rights report could not have come at a better time.



The report has helped to highlight some of the issues that have been raised by CSOs, members of the clergy and even ourselves as politicians. The arrogance of the Hakainde led government is that the President has the habit of wanting to talk things out thinking they will go away. He needs to take responsibility and start addressing issues,” he said. “As a head of state you can not continue burying your head in sand and think things will fix themselves. He needs to start taking responsibility. We have raised these issues in the past and in typical Hakainde style they have elected to rubbish everything we say.



What is the outcome of that? The nation is now faced with a bad image.”



Kalaba said Zambia is now literally a police state and “the freedoms and privileges of citizens have been eroded in the three years of the UPND’s governance”.



“I was concerned that the chief government spokesperson [Cornelius Mweetwa] decided to make light of the report and has opted to be in total denial. This country is fast degenerating into a police state. The UPND using the police to settle personal scores. Institutions of governance and oversight have been weaponised and being unleashed against the opposition,” he observed. “A seating parliamentarian [Emmanuel Jay Banda] was abducted and when he named his abductors someone instructed the police to ensure that he was detained in a military facility where not even his family members would have access to him. Rather than constituting an inquiry to investigate how true the allegations of his abduction was they made sure that he was kept away from fair representation using the police. If that is not weaponisation of the police what is it? How many times have you heard politicians being locked up on flimsy grounds under the UPND government? While all these things are happening the President is busy saying what he thinks the international community will be listening to. Little did he know that the they are people who are watching him and observing the instructions he is giving when the camera is not rolling. It appears like some international organisations like the UN have realised that Zambia has a liar for a president and we should all start interrogating every word that comes from his mouth.”



He reminded the UPND that “we are still waiting for the clock to hit 14:00 hours for the kwacha to gain strength against the US dollar”.



“People are still waiting for mealie meat to go to K50 because that is what he promised.



Let’s not even say his people are letting him down. No they are simply following his instructions otherwise he would have fired them. My advice to this government is that you came in 2021 and you will be voted out in 2026 and so remember that you will be remembered for having polarised the country to a point that the citizens overwhelmingly voted them out. Stop the arbitrary arrests on opposition leaders, just deal with your fears.



Allow for interparty dialogue that has died under the UPND,” urged Kalaba. “Let the institutions of governance operate with the deserved independence. Allow for freedom of movement and the assembly by all political players not just the ruling party. Ensure freedom of expression rather than arresting every citizen that disagrees with the President. This nation needs healing and instead of providing that this President has fractured everything we have worked to hard to preserve.”