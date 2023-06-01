It didn’t have to take Pope Francis to whip belligerent Archbishop Banda into line

By David Zulu.

In a profound and significant statement, Pope Francis I, the Bishop of Rome and Head of the Catholic Church expressed deep concern over certain factions that claim to be “Catholic” and their utilization of social media platforms and pulpits to sow division rather than fostering unity, which contradicts the fundamental principles of a Christian community. This phenomenon, referred to as “digital tribalism,” is characterized by extreme polarization, the dissemination of violence, abuse, and misinformation, ultimately impeding meaningful dialogue.

“As devout followers of Christ, it is incumbent upon us to embody His teachings by reflecting upon them thoughtfully and not yielding to impulsive reactions. We must exercise caution, ensuring that we do not fall prey to the hidden snares of intentionally crafted content that seeks to instigate conflict and elicit emotional responses”, said Pope Francis in a 20 page Document.

This sacred message comes at a time of deep division, caused by an ongoing exchange of hostile words between Archbishop Alick Banda and Father Serengeti directed at President Hakainde Hichilema. The discord stems from the President’s utilization of illustrative graphs to explain his economic vision to the citizens.

Observing Archbishop Alick Banda employing the Catholic platform to propagate a militant doctrine that strays from the principles of pastoral dialogue, reconciliation, and humility for which the Catholic Church is esteemed, is disheartening and scandalous. His partisan approach, veiled with tribalistic undertones, is unmistakable. Of greater concern is his persistent attempt together with his political surrogates and certain Zambian Newspapers, to present this divisive ideology as a universally endorsed position within the Catholic Church. This is a shame.

In earnest prayer, let us implore the Divine to ensure that Pope Francis’ wise counsel guides Bishop Banda towards restraining his aggressive demeanor and prompts him to engage in self-reflection. May he respond to the call to proclaim the Gospel of reconciliation, peace, and love towards all members of humanity. We hope that he will relinquish his involvement in political matters and extend a hand of fraternity and dialogue to those who hold diverse opinions. It is crucial that he distinguishes his political pursuits from his sacred pastoral responsibilities.

Bishop John Mambo has volunteered to arrange a meeting between Archbishop Banda and President Hakainde Hichilema. The Bishop has twice shunned to meet the Head of State under the auspices of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops. This is regrettable.

Pope Francis’ statement:

Dzikomo (Thank you).