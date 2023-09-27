IT DOES NOT MATTER HOW MR HICHILEMA FEELS, THE LAW MUST BE FOLLOWED- MUNDUBILE

By Smart Eagles 🦅

LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile has charged that all well meaning Zambian Parliamentarians stand ready to defend the constitution.

Hon Mundubile who is also Mporokoso Member of Parliament says that as peoples representatives, opposition members of parliament will fight to defend the constitution even if it means defending it from the President.

He says that it is extremely appalling that the entire head of state would attempt to ignore the law in making appointments.

“It is extremely shocking to us that the President is irritated when there is a call to follow the law and government process that are outline and enshrined in our Republican President” Hon Mundubile said.

Hon Mundubile who is also a constitutional lawyer by profession says that the republican constitution exists to discipline airing governments like the new dawn.

He says that whether President Hichilema likes it all not he and his government will have to govern within the law and no Zambian will seat idle and allow him and his cohorts to ignore procedure and law.

“ President Hichilema must understand that our Republican constitution is supreme and he has no choice but to follow it to the later, we are not asking him for a favor by imploring him to follow the law, he has no choice but to follow the law and government procedure not how irritating it may be to him” Hon Mundubile charged.

Hon Mundubile, a PF Presidential aspiring candidate insisted that Mr Hichilema sets aside his personal feelings when it comes to making decisions that require strict adherence to the law and government procedures.

And Hon Mundubile says that it is an extreme joke that the police would want to curtail President Edgar LUNGU’s routine fitness run.

He says that government has no right to curtail President Edgar LUNGU’s free movement as there is no law that empowers the current inspector general of police with powers to pause restrictions on the former head of state.

Hon Mundubile has since called on all well meaning Zambians to spare to time to pray for the Inspector General of Police as his way of policing leaves much to be desired.