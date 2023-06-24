It Feels Good To Be Zambian Under President Hakainde Hichilema- Stembridge Sikalundu

IT FEELS GOOD TO BE ZAMBIAN UNDER PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Let’s wake up and work hard in our lives and contribute to economic development in this country , we can manage to reduce total dependancy through innovation and diversture programs using investment ideas at a small scale .This is the mindset which should preoccupy our lives to prevent our minds from being eroded by people that are critics of any good because of wanting power by their means. The former president once refered president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as a calculator , these expositions can prove that our president is an intellectual combined with a leadership gifted background that is sober and principled .

Zambians at a large scale have access to state resources in many avenues which the govt has created , through bursaries , loans , increased CDF allocations on projects and many opportunities that were not expected through a frame work of policies that are directly benefiting zambians . Many issues have come into effect which includes payment of outstanding dues for pensioners, creating a flexible system for those retiring tomorrow , 20% NAPSA partial withdrawals a plus on the people of zambia , no political violence , it is pleasing to live in Zambia under the UPND leadership . Zambia is back because what has happened before the lapse of two years under the new Dawn govt gives confidence that zambians are under securable powers .

From the time the UPND govt came into office ,only the people of zambia chose to be patient with the leadership , this is the culture which is known among zambians , that is why govts are given a long rope to hang themselves , a govt which has its own distinguishable Political DNA like the UPND that has a positive vision which comprise maximum attention on the plight of citizens , the UPND party will settle in power for quite some time given the excellence and charismatic approach to governance issues which the people of zambia desired for a long time . Who is going to take away a smart govt of this kind which has been working with less rhetorical responses to irrelevant political critics , a govt that is practical on the concepts and other policy details is very visible . A govt that keeps the people under check and thinking beyond their challenges is dear to the people of zambia ,unless one is radicalised and simply needs political rehab . God bless mother Zambia.