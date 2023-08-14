It Has Been A Two Painful Years For Zambians- Nason Msoni

IT HAS BEEN A TWO PAINFUL YEARS FOR ZAMBIANS

…as Nasson Msoni says President Hichilema has exhibited arrogance, unbridled greediness and lack of vision

By Fox Reporter

THE two-year period of the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema in government has been a painful time full of broken promises, All Peoples Congress (APC) leader Nasson Msoni has charged.

Msoni says greediness, arrogance and lack of vision has blindfolded President Hichilema and the UPND government.

He says what was hurting and more painful for Zambians was the levels of betrayal President Hichilema has exhibited in the last two years of the UPND being in government.

“President Hichilema has betrayed Zambians and short changed the popular demand for a genuine desire for regime change in Zambia. It has been a painful two (2) years of broken promises, unfulfilled promises and unbridled greed by the UPND leadership,” notes Msoni.

The former UPND-Alliance member says what was sad is President Hichilema’s desire to forgot the motivation behind his victory in August, 2021.

Msoni says the change the people of Zambia desired has been the worst nightmare in the history of the country as it has thrown people into high levels of poverty and unbridled appetite for corruption, power and abuse of the rule of law by those in leadership.

“The genuine desire and motivation for regime change in the August 2021 elections was motivated by the desire for a better managed Country but unfortunately this has turnout to be the worst nightmare for our people under the leadership of president Hichilema,” he said.

He also pointed out the tribalism which has been perpetrated by President Hichilema in his two years of being President.

Never in our lives have we witnessed firsthand the kind of shameful tribalism wilfully perpetrated and encouraged by President Hakainde Hichilema himself personally through the appointment of only relatives and his friends to the exclusion of UPND members who stood with the leadership of the UPND when it was unfashionable and laughable to be associated with the UPND.

The skyrocketing essential prices of Commodities are completely beyond the reach of the majority Zambian citizens. Zambians feel betrayed and Cheated by the kind of Change they got. Citizens are hungry and angry and feel short-changed as the economy continues bitting and is on the downwards spiral. In a nutshell a failed government leaves behind a lot of injured citizens. Arguably calls by citizens for Mr. Hichilema to step down are justified under the circumstances as this will allow the Country to move forward,” said Msoni.