It Has Been Proven That We Did Not Make A Mistake When We Ushered In This Govt Says Chief Kopa Of The Bisa-speaking People Of Kanchibiya

IT HAS BEEN PROVEN THAT WE DID NOT MAKE A MISTAKE WHEN WE USHERED IN THIS GOVERNMENT SAYS CHIEF KOPA.

By Christabel Chulu

Chief Kopa of the Bisa-speaking people of Kanchibiya District in Muchinga Province says works have proved that Zambians did not make a mistake when they ushered in the UPND government into power.

He was speaking during the handing over ceremony of A Roller Compactor and TLB Front End Loader machines valued at over a Million Kwacha each in Kanchibiya on Friday.

“What we thought was going to be happening is different from what we are seeing, President Hakainde is working with everyone,” he added.

He has pointed out the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) which has been equally shared among constituencies countrywide.

The traditional leader says the President is taking development to all corners of the country including areas where he was not voted for.

He states “This is why we must stop discriminating and start embracing the one Zambia One nation Spirit, this government needs our support because it means well for its people.”

And Kanchibiya Area Member Of Parliament Sunday Chanda says the coming of the two earth-moving equipment, rehabilitation works on the Luchembe-Kopa road will commence immediately after the long weekend.

The opposition Patriotic Front MP says Kanchibiya will now open roads on all its fronts for its local economic development.

“I want to thank President Hakainde Hichilema, the Local authority, the Councilors, and the ward development Committee leaders for approving this project and making it a dream come true for the people of Kanchibiya.” He added.