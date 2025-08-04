It is a done deal. Lungu  burial takes place in South Africa- Peter Sinkamba

Peter Sinkamba

Wrote…………



MY TAKE ON TODAY’S ECL BURIAL COURT CASE

=============

I have just reviewed oral submissions made today by both sides in Pretoria High Court this morning.





My main interest was to hear arguments by the government on the “urgent application to view and authenticate the body of ECL”.

After all sensational headlines the story made last week, I was keen to grasp the rationale from the lawyers. Alas, all the threats and ultimatums evaporated this morning.





The only interesting issue that emerged from today’s hearing is the court’s decision of deliver its judgment tomorrow not 18th August. The court directed that if not delivered tomorrow, it will do so latest by Friday this week.





The court’s decision to render it judgment tomorrow is signal that the judgment was ready by yesterday, and that nothing significant emerged from the oral submissions by government worth wasting time on.





Put simply, it is a done deal. ECL burial takes place in South Africa.