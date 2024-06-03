It is ‘dangerous’ and ‘irresponsible’ to contest Trump’s guilty decisions – Biden

On Friday, President Joe Biden said firmly that Donald Trump was found guilty by a group of people, and he criticized Trump’s efforts to say the case against him was politically motivated. Biden called it “reckless,” “dangerous,” and “irresponsible. ”

Biden said that the result of Trump’s criminal trial shows that everyone must follow the law, no matter who they are.

He said the jury listened to evidence for five weeks before making a decision. Trump can also appeal the decision, like anyone else who is found guilty of a crime in America. The president said Trump is trying to make it seem like the case against him is only because of politics, which is not true.

“It’s not okay for someone to say the decision is unfair just because they don’t agree with it,” said Biden. He said, “We should respect the justice system and not let anyone destroy it. ”

Biden was at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. , remembering his son Beau who died in 2015 from brain cancer, when the jury decided on their verdicts. He didn’t say anything about the trial then. But he came back to Washington on Friday for a gathering at the White House with the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl. He talked to reporters about what’s happening in the Middle East and then answered questions about Trump’s situation.

Biden didn’t respond to more questions shouted at him, like what he thought about Trump blaming him, or if Trump’s name should still be on the ballot.

The president said this soon after Trump talked to reporters at his building in New York on Friday. Trump wanted to inspire his followers. He talked about being a victim and said that if it could happen to him, it could happen to anyone.

“I’m ready to do anything to protect our country and our Constitution. ” “I don’t care,” Trump said.

Biden had been trying to stay out of Trump’s legal problems and not give him more reasons to say that he’s being unfairly targeted for political reasons. However, when the trial in New York finished, Biden’s campaign started to talk about it more.

His campaign made suggestive comments about the trial to criticize Trump’s policies. Then Biden joked in a video that he heard Trump was “free on Wednesdays” when agreeing to debate him.

During the closing arguments on Tuesday, Biden’s campaign had actor Robert De Niro and two former police officers outside the Manhattan courthouse. They wanted to draw attention to the former president’s involvement in the Jan 6, 2021 US Capitol insurrection and refocus the presidential race. The campaign decided this because they thought people weren’t paying attention to their message about the election because they were too focused on the trial.

Soon after the decision on Thursday, Biden’s campaign for reelection wanted to make sure people were thinking about the options for voters in November and what would happen if Trump was president for a second time.

“A second term for Trump would bring chaos and take away American’s freedoms, causing political violence. The American people will reject this in November,” said Biden’s spokesperson, Michael Tyler.