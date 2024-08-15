IT IS DRAINING BEING IN OPPOSITION: M’MEMBE IS LIKELY TO BE ZAMBIA’S FIRST OLDEST AND LONGEST OPPOSITION LEADER BY 2031

Koswe Editorial

Since the time African countries started ruling themselves after the colonial days, many leaders have emerged.

Many of them at the time of colonialism became Presidents by circumstances as the colonialists were giving up power, and so Africans began to side among themselves.

However, when Africans took to the stage of leadership, some if not most of them started refusing to leave the top leadership, and they had to be removed by military people or a serious revolt. The military leaders would also refuse to call for elections, and if they did, they would choose amongst themselves and turn into dictators and beat up anyone against them.

Some of the African leaders that hid under democracy were only removed by certain unfortunate incidents and natural challenges.

Narrowing to Zambia, Edgar Lungu was and is the only circumstantial and bereavement citizen turned into a President as he had never imagined being one but he became one and all thanks to Micheal Sata who Zambians had not had enough of and died while in office and Zambians decided to be sympathetic with Edgar Lungu.

However, the party we call PF today was a breakaway party from MMD, and when Sata created it, he was surrounded by others, and in there was Fred M’membe.

In 2001, Sata formed this party as opposition leader and started working with M’membe and todate we can safely say M’membe has been an opposition leader for now 25 years and he still has another 10 years to go while in opposition.

These years entail that M’membe will be the oldest and longest opposition leader by 2031.

We have noted that M’membe has started losing his key political members, and most of them have serious issues noticed from the inside of his group.

Largely, we are aware that M’membe is running his group like a family bicycle that should only be available to himself, including resources from “dirty men.”

But ladies and gentlemen and our followers, it is not easy to run a political party, and this is why Zambia today has over 50 political parties, but at elections, only two show strength of mobilising.

Yes, M’membe has a lot of money from the Vaseline Movement supporters he calls IMPERIALISTS during the day time but in the night assuring them that he is just politicking and needs votes but this money is his and his children.

The challenge M’membe now faces is that he has to share this money equally with his party members.

Some of his party members need money for rent, money for food, money for transport to meetings and M’membe is tired of this and those running his secretariat have to be on a full time salary and given vehicles but this is not what M’membe a born capitalist dressed in socialism would support.

This is why we say that it is not easy to run a political party as an opposition leader. On top of his party members wanting salaries, rentals, transport, the Vaseline Movement KINGPIN has to pay lawyers to defend his mouth, and those of his party members found practising their movements outside the law.

Other than that, M’membe has to pay for the information from government workers and he has to promise people that if they involved themselves in undemocratic and unlawful orders, he would appoint them as commanders or senior government officials but these are tactics not worthy risking for someone whose political future is blurry.

As things stand, M’membe is destined to be Zambia’s first oldest and longest opposition leader who never got elected but this is not to discourage him but if the man in the next 10 or 20 years, will still be inspiring the emerging young voters who would like to see at least their fellow leading them, then M’membe has to pass on the button to even the young people he is initiating into his Vaseline Movement to carry on with his dream which died many moons ago.

Otherwise, it is not easy to run a political party in opposition, and only the strong make it to the Presidency. Otherwise, one can end up selling Vaseline to the suppliers of the commodity.

We know that M’membe may not agree with our Editorial that while he has been calling the current President all sorts of names since he (HH) is younger than him (M’membe), what we have stated is the actual truth and the Vaseline Movement KINGPIN thinks ahead, he must start baking someone to start prepping up the take over from him.

This is also a challenge to the young people of Zambia. You can’t have young people like Jackson Silavwe clapping for dead horses and dancing around with rejects.

Chilufya Tayali, Sean Tembo even Thomas Sipalo are some of the old youths who are really turning themselves into political comedians at the expense of inspiring the true young people that after President Hakainde Hichilema’s 10 years rule, another person who is young than him and not older and off course with a vision for Zambia would come through unlike Jackson and team surrounding themselves with people who have run out of mouth break fluids.