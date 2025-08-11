IT IS MORAL BANKRUPTCY TO ENTERTAIN THE THOUGHT OF PUTTING TO REST FORMER 6TH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU WITHOUT HIS FAMILY





It is shocking and the highest level of moral bankruptcy for anyone to assert that a few misguided government elements can exclusively apportion unto themselves the right to bury the 6th Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to the exclusion of his own family.





Surly even ritualist should have some semblance of parameters of shame and restraint.





It is this kind of unrestrained and uncouth behavior which has shocked the entire SADCC region and indeed the people of the African Continent.





In a nutshell the dominant question we should be asking , is Zambia a once openly Christian Nation now under threat from the Antichrist elements.