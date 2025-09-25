IT IS TANTAMOUNT TO LIVING IN A FOOLS PARADISE FOR THE UPND LEADERSHIP TO ASSERT THAT MALAWI IS NOT ZAMBIA AND ZAMBIA IS NOT MALAWI -Nasson Msoni

IT IS TANTAMOUNT TO LIVING IN A FOOLS PARADISE FOR THE UPND LEADERSHIP TO ASSERT THAT MALAWI IS NOT ZAMBIA AND ZAMBIA IS NOT MALAWI -ALA MUZADABWA

The assertion by the UPND that the opposition has no leaders is hogwash and delusional.

To assert that there are no leaders in the opposition capable of showing the UPND and president Hichilema the exit door could prove disastrous for naysayers.

The failure by the UPND leaders to embrace and register inclusivity in the management of public affairs will certainly backfire on the appointing authority.

The similarities that have triggered regime change in Malawi are strikingly similar to the ongoing challenges facing Zambians.

It is dangerous to downplay the causes of what has triggered regime change in Malawi by asserting that Malawi is not Zambia and that Zambia is not Malawi. This level of intransigence is tantamount to living in a fools paradise.

The proof that the UPND is panicking can be seen through their insistence on reintroducing bill 7 in parliament.

Evidently the outlawed Bill 7 is for those who have sensed danger of defeat and wish to play dirty ahead of the 2026.

In any case it is the people themselves who will ultimately decide as to whether the UPND leadership deserves a second chance in government after miserably failing to deliver deliverables.

In a nutshell we urge the UPND to show and demonstrate to Zambians what exactly they have actually delivered before asking for another mandate 2026.



Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All Peoples Congress (APC)