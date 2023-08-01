It is very difficult to understand why most Zambians are poor -Fr. Mupula

Kitwe Catholic Priest Fr. Patrick Mupula believes Zambia has failed to utilise its mineral resources for its own good.

In his Sunday sermon, Fr. Mupula of Chamboli Catholic Church, said minerals that include emerald, gold, mercury, Sugilite and copper among others are not being utilised to benefit the people of Zambia.

He charged that instead of uncovering these treasures through mineral exploration, Zambians have opted to call foreigners to come and see the value of their minerals.

Fr. Mupula said foreigners benefit more from local minerals at the expense of the locals.

“Which buried treasure are you searching for? In Zambia God has given us a lot of treasures such as Emerald in Lufwanyama, the Kasenseli Gold in Mwinilunga, Sugilite in Mpika, Gold in Luano Valley, Mercury in the North Western Province, Copper, vegetation, water bodies among others. Unfortunately, we have failed to utilise them for our own good. Instead of uncovering these treasures through mineral exploration, we have opted to call foreigners to come and see the value of what we have and we give them permission to get what belongs to us,” he preached.

“It is outsiders who keep enjoying what belongs to the common man in Kandabwe, Buchi – Kamitondo, Chamboli! Why should we borrow money as a country when we can only sell what we have and generate income? It is very difficult to understand why most Zambians are poor when God has given us everything we need to be better. Where did we go wrong as a country? Efyo twalufyanya kuli Lesa Finshi? Look at how dilapidated the road from Kalumbila to Ikelenge is – this is the place which is very rich in minerals. Look at how dilapidated the Mufulira – Mokambo – Pedicle road is. Look at the Ndola – Mufulira road,” Fr. Mupula said.

He urged Zambians to appreciate and utilise the treasures God has given them.

“Look at how dilapidated some fridges at Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary are. Besides, when was the last Kitwe Teaching Hospital painted? Enter the hospital and get the bad smell. You will die not of malaria but the bad stench.Where did we go wrong as a country? Efyo twalufyanya kuli Lesa Finshi? Look at the price of Mealie Meal now; what is it able to afford? In all this it is the common man in Buchi-Kamitonda to face consequences. And when our political leaders go to China, the US and other countries, they never learn anything. They go there to take pictures to post on WhatsApp and Facebook,” he added.

Fr. Mupula concluded:”The Gospel today is inviting us to appreciate the treasures God has given us and make use of them. And we are told that the treasure is hidden, it is never common. And we are told that the treasure is hidden, it is never common. In life refuse to be too common. Umukashana talingile ukuba common. People have to fight to see you, find you, and get you. But it is in Kitwe where we see some ladies who are way too common. Sure, umwanakashi ukulanwa Kombucha, Black Label? You find umuntu, ku bar eko ali, ku Nkana uko baletukana, eko ali, ifililo fyonse kulyapo ubwali, avoid being too common. A treasure is always hidden.”