IT  NOW FEELS LIKE WE HAVE BEEN IN OFFICE FOR 10 YEARS – SIKUMBA

FOR some of us who have been in these offices feel as though we have been in office for the last 10 years because of the amount of work we have done, says Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba.





And Sikumba says being a politician, he is insulted every day, but this is a life he chose, but quickly added that with the new Cyber Security laws he might not be insulted again.





Speaking when he commissioned the main CBD Taxi Rank in Livingstone, Friday, Sikumba said for a long time CDF funds had been held in Lusaka, but President Hakainde Hichilema directed them to districts and wards.





He added that he listened to and paid attention to the sentiments and complaints.



