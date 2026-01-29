IT WAS SAD TO SEE MORE THAN 5 CABINET MINISTERS STAY AWAY FROM MINISTERIAL WORK TO CAMPAIGN IN KASAMA – SINKAMBA





Opposition Green Party leader, Peter Sinkamba, has expressed concern over the heavy presence of Cabinet ministers during campaigns for the Kasama mayoral by-election in Northern Province.





Several Cabinet ministers, among them Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe and Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu, were seen in Kasama campaigning ahead of the by-election taking place today.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Mr. Sinkamba questioned why senior government officials had abandoned their official duties in Lusaka to participate in campaign activities that, in his view, should be handled by party structures at district level.





“It is not wrong for Cabinet ministers to help with campaigns, but when more than five ministers are campaigning in one area for an extended period, government work is affected because they are heads of ministries,” Mr. Sinkamba said.





He further argued that the manner in which the UPND government is conducting itself reflects what he described as a normalization of dishonesty in governance.



By Christabel Kamunu