Italy  Coach Calls for FIFA Reforms Amid Qualification Pressure



Italy’s coach has voiced frustration over the current World Cup qualification system, noting how much the landscape has changed.





He pointed out that while Africa had just three teams in the 1994 World Cup, the 2026 edition will feature nine African nations.





He also recalled that in his playing days, Europe’s best runners-up qualified directly, unlike today’s tougher path.





Now, for the third time, Italy faces the playoffs to keep their 2026 World Cup dream alive — unless they pull off an almost impossible 9–0 victory against Norway on Sunday.