ITALY IS FINALLY REALIZING THEY HAVE BEEN PLAYED.



For decades, Italy banned nuclear power. Meanwhile, France kept building reactors and now enjoys some of the cheapest electricity in Europe. Germany shut down its nuclear plants, embraced Russian gas, and is now freezing in the dark while sending billions to Moscow.





Italy paid the price. High energy bills. Dependency on foreign gas. Zero control over their own energy future.



Now Meloni is finally bringing nuclear back. Small modular reactors. Private companies. Real energy independence.





The lesson? Never let referendums written by fear and funded by fossil fuel lobbies decide your future. The same people who screamed “no nuclear” are the same people who sold Italy on Russian gas and Qatari LNG. Now they are silent.





Africa should watch closely. Do not outsource your energy policy to activists who have never paid an electricity bill or to foreign powers who want you dependent on their gas. Build your own. Nuclear, hydro, solar, geothermal. But control your own grid.





Italy took 30 years to learn this lesson. Africa does not have 30 years. Start now