People were worried it might fall down, but now they have a plan to save it using the same equipment used for the Tower of Pisa. The Torre Garisenda in Bologna is leaning like the Tower of Pisa.

The Garisenda tower was built 800 years ago in the city’s busy period, but it started leaning two hundred years later. Today, it is leaning at a 4-degree angle, slightly more than the Pisa tower’s 3. 9-degree slant

A few months ago, the streets near Garisenda were closed for a while so that scientists could watch and check for any signs of the building starting to move or break. They found that it was likely to collapse soon.

The mayor of Bologna, Matteo Lepore, said on Wednesday that they will use pylons, cables, and steel scaffolding to keep the tower in Pisa from falling apart. “We will be able to make sure the tower is safe,” Lepore said at a press conference. He said that it could allow the Asinelli Tower, a taller building next to the Garisenda Tower, to open again for people to visit.

“In 2025 and 2026, more work will be done to fix and restore things, but the details are not yet decided,” Lepori said.

Fame for writing.

The mayor said it will take “about six months” to adjust the equipment from the Tower of Pisa to Garisenda. The whole safety operation will cost around 19 million euros (about US$20 million).

Once the two steel support structures in Pisa are set up and adjusted to fit Garisenda, the tower’s bricks will be strengthened. This includes adding a special kind of mortar that matches the original construction. This information comes from a press release from the city.

First, the cables that connect the big poles to the scaffolding on the tower will be pulled tight. This will help lower the amount of stress at the bottom of the tower.

The Torre Garisenda in Bologna is not as famous as the one in Pisa, but it’s still a popular spot for tourists to visit. It was mentioned in a famous poem from the 14th century. The taller Torre degli Asinelli is also a popular attraction for tourists, but it leans less than the other tower.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa, which is a famous building in a special place that UNESCO says is important, leaned at an angle of 4. 5 degrees in the early 1990s. People were worried the structure might fall down, so people from different countries worked together for eight years starting in 1993 to make sure it stayed standing.

Today the bell tower is a strong landmark because of the steel pylons. This will hopefully help the Garisenda tower last longer.