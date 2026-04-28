“IT’S AN 8-HOUR ECONOMY, NOT A 24-HOUR ECONOMY!” -Sean Tembo BLASTS GOVERNMENT AFTER ECZ OFFICIALS KNOCKED OFF AT 17:00.





By Staff Reporter



Former PeP president Sean Tembo has asked government to reconsider the “24-hour economy” narrative, suggesting it be renamed an “8-hour economy.”





His remarks came after he and his party president Chanda Katotobwe reportedly went to pay a K100,000 presidential nomination fee at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), only to find that officers had already knocked off around 17:00.





Tembo argued that such working hours do not reflect a true 24-hour economy, as government services especially critical ones like electoral processes should be accessible beyond standard closing times if the policy is to be taken seriously.



Current Zambia