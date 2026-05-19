By Chomba Kaoma

ITS BETTER TO LOSE A POSITION THAN THE POWER TO GOVERN



The seriousness of any political party is definitely seen through its internal Democracy and the type of MPs it adopts going into an election. One sad thing to note is that, after the first year in power due to Ministerial schedules most colleagues become good cabinet Ministers but bad MPs mostly due to their long absence while attending to pressing cabinet issues and duties.





In 2021 PF was faced with the same conundrum where most colleagues like Alexander Chiteme, Dora Siliya, Elizabeth Phiri etc” were not popular in their constituencies but were very good cabinet Ministers. My party ignored all indicators and reports and imposed these Candidates on the electorates and what came out was devastating and disgraceful. Binwell and Jay Jay as won independents while Kanyama went to the UPND.





Politics is a game of listening to what the ground wants, it’s better to loose a position than the power to Govern. The moment you start imposing candidates on people just know that your days in power are numbered





Once thing that has stood out for me in the UPND is how democratic there intra Party elections have been starting from the National Management committee where all candidates where chosen through a proper Provincial electoral process rather than the hand picking of candidates.





In 2021 The PF called for a convention to elect a new MCC and colleagues gathered from all the 10 provinces geared up for elections only to be met by a list of hand picked candidates already chosen as members of the central Committee from the secretariat. Apart from the 10 Provincial Chairmen’s the rest of the MCC was hand picked against the will and aspirations of many party members!!





So before you come here to call me silly names make sure you do your research properly otherwise I don’t care!! Call me whatever I will never post anything to massage your ego for as long as you don’t feed me or pay me!!





Otherwise On intra Party elections the UPND has done extremely well. Noti ati uyu ni gelo waba chair or DMMU so she has been adopted wala.. I hope my colleagues in the PF leadership are learning something because in 2021 all the young people the PF sidelined won as independent candidates!!



Apa not even haisha Remmy or uncle Jack Mwimbu is safe!! Kunga nkale last minute reshuffle!!