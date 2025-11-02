IT’S FAKE NEWS, KELVIN KAUNDA DENIES CHALLENGING M’MEMBE FOR SP PRESIDENCY

IT’S FAKE NEWS, KAUNDA DENIES CHALLENGING M’MEMBE FOR SP PRESIDENCY





KELVIN Kaunda has denied ever saying he will challenge Fred M’Membe for president, stating that the narrative is being run by “propaganda media houses”.





Yesterday, Dr M’membe dropped Kaunda from the Socialist Party ranks after a statement went viral in which Kaunda was quoted as announcing his intention to stand as party president and claiming the party had resolved to pass a vote of no confidence in Dr M’membe’s leadership.





In an interview, Saturday, Kaunda, who had earlier held a briefing urging citizens to register as voters, described the viral statement as propaganda.





“It’s fake news. This propaganda which you media are carrying, where did you get it from? Why should people be running with a press statement and not the video (press briefing)? A press statement is only consequential to the extent that there is no video recording,” he said.





When asked whether his removal from party ranks related to the purported fake statement, Kaunda said he didn’t know as no reasons were given in his expulsion letter.





“I do not know because I’m not the undersigned. Maybe the undersigned [Dr M’membe] will be able to validate that. But that letter has not given the reason. So maybe the undersigned is better placed to address why the decision has been taken in the manner it has been taken,” he said.





Asked if he had an idea why he was dropped, he responded in the negative.



“No, I have no idea because the reasons are not stated. The only idea I have is that there is some propaganda media houses that are running this particular narrative, that’s all I know because I have seen it,” he said.





Further asked if the expulsion had to deal with his intention to stand as president as earlier announced, Kaunda denied ever making those intentions public.





“I have not even announced that, there is no evidence to that effect. There is no single video or single statement to that position,” he said.





When asked if he was going to challenge his expulsion or accept the status quo, Kaunda questioned the basis on which he could appeal since the reasons for his removal were not stated.





“It’s not for me to decide. If there are no reasons stated why you have been expelled, why should I appeal? When you are appealing, there are grounds which you must be able to argue. You appeal, ‘you suspended me on the following grounds, ground number one, ground number two, ground number three.’ But that letter which I have seen on social media has no grounds which have been highlighted, so I appeal against what grounds?” he asked.



Regarding his next political step, he said, “that is too early for me to comment on”.



News Diggers