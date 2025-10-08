it’s my time, if some people  in PF think they can discriminate me for who I am as Lozi, they are lying and wasting their time- Given Lubinda

When l visited him at his residence last month, we talked about many issues of PF, Tonse Alliance & the nation. I was particularly interested to know if he is considering to contest at the PF national convention and later as Republican President in 2026.

Hon. Given Lubinda categorically said, “by God grace, it’s my time Dr. Zimba and I am available to serve both PF and Zambians by continuing from where my elder brother ECL left from….If some people in PF think they can discriminate me for who I am as Lozi, they are lying and wasting their time”. I was impressed with his clarity of mind, passion and honest.



Among known opposition presidential candidates so far both in PF and Tonse alliance, I don’t know many who can beat him in terms of experience in parliamentary politics and national politics in general. He is a defined political veteran, credible statesman, experienced former cabinet minister and a devoted PF senior leader.

Hon. Given Lubinda is someone l find very intellectually grounded and deeply passionate. Generally, l get along with him well and our one on one conversations are always fruitful and politically sound.





As we prepare for the Tonse Alliance General Congress in December, 2025, these are the competent, credible and sound presidential candidates we must look out for.

With such quality candidates, we can smile at August 2026 knowing that we shall cross the UPND bridge with confidence even if it means walking barefooted✅

By Dr Chris Zumani Zimba